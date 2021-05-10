From Go-To’s mask to SkinCeuticals' serum: 9 cult products that are actually worth your money.

For those who do not know, Caroline Hirons is a highly respected and qualified skincare and beauty guru. If you, like me, have a keen fascination and want to learn more about ingredients in products, tips and tricks for anything skin care related – this will be your Beauty Bible.

Perfect for people of all ages and skin types, she explains with plain facts and battles myths with the pathway to getting beautiful skin.

I love how her explanations on ingredients are simplified, I actually don’t feel like such a novice when it comes to technical terminology anymore. I have learnt so much by reading this.

I've also picked up some new steps which I've introduced into my daily routine.

My favourite is: TITTS! Aka – take it to the tits!

It took me a bit of getting used to putting cream below your neck, cause face cream is just for your face yeah? Big no. What goes on your face, should come down to your décolletage. Especially when it comes to sunscreen.

I also found it really interesting finding out all about which products and ingredients work best with other products to ensure best results.

I love this guide and harped on about it so much that I bought one for my bestie to enjoy (cause, you know, I ain't sharing this one!).

I purchased mine online from Booktopia, but it's also sold at Dymocks.

PSA: There is also an exclusive edition available which dons a pink foil cover! Adorable!

So, there you have it, beautiful people!

From all the items I have tried and tested, these were the best. Although there were quite a few misses, it all comes down to what works for you.

We’re all perfectly different, with different skin types, different target areas and different needs. The best thing about all skincare and makeup is that we can all learn from each other’s opinions on products and take it how we want.

My mantra lately has been this quote: “Invest in your skin. It’s going to represent you for a very long time” – Anonymous.

Feature image: @maybelline; @gotoskincare; @laniege_us