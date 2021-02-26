From Drunk Elephant to La Mer: What a dermatologist thinks of these 9 cult skincare products.

The skincare market. She's a little crowded. And every other day, it feels like there’s a trendy new product kicking around the beauty streets, being all flirty and smooth talkin' and promising to change your skin for the better.

And hoo boy, is it overwhelming or what! (It is).

Watch: Check out the products and ingredients you need to know about. Post continues below.



Whether they're fresh and shiny newbies or popular cult products that've been slinking around for a while - it's hard to know what's hype and what's not.

And it also becomes really bloody important to pay close attention to the ingredients - especially if you have specific skin concerns. Cause there's nothing worse than dropping a heap of cash on something that'll just irritate the hell out of your skin.

So do you know what we did? We asked a leading dermatologist for her expertise.

We hit up Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology and asked her to take a look at some of the really popular/trendy skincare products floating around on social media and put them to the test.

No fluff. No BS.

Because if anyone knows what's good when it comes to skincare, it's a dermatologist who also happens to formulate skincare products. Am I right? (Or am I left? Pls confirm).

So, here's Dr Armour's opinions on some of the trendiest products on social media.

Image: Biologique Recherche