50 women share their favourite cheap beauty product that's way better than their expensive ones.

If a beauty product is truly that good, price shouldn't matter (well, within reason).

Because, although there are many fabulous expensive products on the market, we will guarantee that there are plenty of chemist bargains that are just as good, if not better.

Today, we're going to prove that.

Here you'll find 50 women sharing their favourite beauty product that's 10 times better than their expensive ones. Some shared their favourite face moisturiser, while others insisted on their must-have mascara.

And, to make it simple for everyone, we've organised each answer depending on their product category. So you can easily scroll down and find what you're looking for.

Cleansing Oil

"Simple Cleansing Oil. It's great and works, no need to buy expensive ones!" - Melanie.

"Simple Hydrating Cleansing Oil. It does a better job than the Clinique Balm and it doesn’t sting my eyes." - Caitlin.