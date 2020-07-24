50 women share their favourite cheap beauty product that's way better than their expensive ones.

If a beauty product is truly that good, price shouldn't matter (well, within reason).
Because, although there are many fabulous expensive products on the market, we will guarantee that there are plenty of chemist bargains that are just as good, if not better.
Today, we're going to prove that.
Here you'll find 50 women sharing their favourite beauty product that's 10 times better than their expensive ones. Some shared their favourite face moisturiser, while others insisted on their must-have mascara.
And, to make it simple for everyone, we've organised each answer depending on their product category. So you can easily scroll down and find what you're looking for.
But first, here's how to add a dash of colour to your makeup. Post continues below.
Cleansing Oil
"Simple Cleansing Oil. It's great and works, no need to buy expensive ones!" - Melanie.
"Simple Hydrating Cleansing Oil. It does a better job than the Clinique Balm and it doesn’t sting my eyes." - Caitlin.
Top Comments
Two of my favorite eyeshadow pallettes were by Clinique but sadly they're unavailable these days.
One was called Q1 Golden Bronze and the other was 01 Brandied Bronze.
They both had really useful colors - every one got used over time.
It's very difficult to find a decent copper/bronze shade that's medium - not too dark.
Plus a decent green.
Decades ago I bought a perfume oil by Max Factor which men (particularly) seemed to love. It was a Green Apple oil - again, it hasn't been around for years.
My favorite Eye Brow hack at the moment is basically - "don't touch 'em"..........lol.
Apart from some tweezer -action underneath I've discovered that brown eye shadow on my brows is the quickest, safest, & most natural-looking.
I love beauty hacks.