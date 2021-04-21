Morning VS Night: Exactly which ingredients your skincare regime needs and when.

Finding the right skincare ingredients for your specific skincare concerns can be confusing.

Do I need Vitamin C? Do I need niacinamide? What does niacinamide even do?

We get it.

The key to a good skincare routine is to figure out what the main ingredients do and when to use them, then find products that include them.

So to make things super simple, we're going to break down which ingredients to use in the morning and at night, alongside some products that include them.

Then your skincare routine will be simple, effective and fuss-free!

Let's get into it.

Skincare ingredients to use in the morning.

After a full night of beauty sleep (hopefully!), it's time to pump the skin with ingredients that will nourish and protect the skin before the day ahead.

Speaking to Rachel McAdam, CeraVe Medical Communications Manager, she recommends three ingredients that do just that.

"In the morning we need to think about preparing our skin for the day's aggressors, so the skin would mostly benefit from these ingredients: Humectants - such hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which will both increase skin hydration and reduce water loss from the skin due to the environment.

"Ceramides and other skin lipids to ensure the skin’s barrier function is supported. This will reduce the impact of irritants and hence sensitivity reactions (e.g. redness and flaking)," Rachel said.

Rachel also explained that antioxidants and SPF are key ingredients in any good morning routine.

"It's also important to include antioxidants (such as Amino acids and vitamin C) and UV protection (SPF) in a morning routine, to reduce the free-radical impact of UV rays, smoke and pollution."

Now that you know which ingredients are best in your morning skincare routine, here are two important products that include them.

When you wake up, the first product you want to use is a cleanser to ensure your skin is clean and ready for the products following.

The CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser is a favourite amongst beauty experts and for good reason. This nourishing cleanser has been developed with dermatologists (all CeraVe products have!) to clean the skin without leaving it feeling tight or dry. Plus, it includes two ingredients that Rachel mentioned: hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides.