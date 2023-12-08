‘I’m a beauty editor who tried hundreds of trends in 2023. These are the best and worst.’

As Mamamia's beauty editor and one of the co-hosts of You Beauty podcast, I've come across more than a few dodgy beauty trends in my time (see: the infamous foundation-in-water hack) — and this year certainly didn't disappoint.As you're probably aware, there's an awful lot of BS out there — including some pretty shady trends that are not only very silly, but downright dangerous (ahem, tanning nasal sprays).

In saying that, there are some beauty hacks out there that are genuinely really great. The kind of golden nuggets I've discovered that've worked their way into my makeup routine and make it easier, quicker — and the results, dare I say, even better.

Watch: Oh, what's this? Little ol' me putting the lube hack to the test? Go on then. Check out my thoughts below.



Video via Mamamia

So, you know what I thought I'd do? Pull together a pervy little list of some of the top beauty trends I've tried this year — in case you wanna give 'em a whirl for yourself. Here's the best beauty trends I tried in 2023 — along with the ones that didn't go... great.

The best beauty trends of 2023.

1. AHA nail hack.

Image: Before and after trying the nail trend.