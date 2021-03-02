DIY stickers and the new French mani: The nail trends you're about to see everywhere.

If nothing else, 2020 was the year to get a little creative with our nails.

From removing shellac at home to attempting press-on nails, last year taught many of us how to paint our own claws and experiment with what we put on them.

And as a result, 2021 has ushered in some seriously fun nail trends. So if you need some inspiration ahead of your next appointment or want to attempt them for yourself, here are the biggest nail trends for the year to come.

Nail art stickers.

Lazy ladies, listen up! This one is for you.

In 2021, one of the most popular trends will be nail art stickers. Whether that be a sticker to cover your entire nail (and look like you've had a fresh manicure) or little baby stickers to add on top of polish, nail art stickers are the cool hack to up your nail game.

Plus, if you're someone who loves a salon mani but hates spending that money regularly, this is a more wallet-friendly option.