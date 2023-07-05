'I tried the viral hack that's meant to give you an "instant facelift". The results were surprising.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer trials the viral 'instant facelift' hair hack.

Intrigued? Excited? Maybe a wee bit terrified?

SAME.

But, we tried it so you don't have to. Because my goodness, there's an awful lot of Very Terrible 'hacks' out there.

And as Mamamia's beauty editor and co-host of You Beauty podcast, I've come across more than a few dodgy ones (ahem, that time Kelly McCarren and I tried the foundation-in-water hack).

Watch: Speaking of trends... we tried the lube makeup hack and here's what happened. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In saying that, there are some beauty hacks out there that are genuinely really great (looking at you, 'dot method' makeup hack).

So, I'm always hopeful of discovering golden nuggets that'll work their way into my makeup routine and make it easier, quicker and dare I say... fun.

This one is called the 'instant facelift' hack.

While high ponytails have long been touted as the most effective celebrity hairstyling hack for an 'instant facelift', another hack has been doing the rounds on TikTok — and it gives the same lifted look while allowing you to wear your hair down.