Lactic acid is the skincare hero you needed like, yesterday. Here's why.

Has anyone else tried to dip their toes into the whole AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) thing, only to completely annihilate the top layer of their skin? Cause SAME. No good.

If you've just started using acids and your skin is red, flaky, shiny or sensitive - you may be using the wrong type of acid for your skin. Because while you may know that salicylic and glycolic acids can be good for glowing skin, these ingredients don’t always agree with everyone’s skin, and can often leave sensitive skin types feeling irritated and pissed off.

The answer? Lactic acid. This guy is a serious all-rounder and works wonders on all skin types. Unlike his more intense cousins, lactic acid is way less irritating. While it'll still do all the good stuff like brighten and exfoliate dull skin, minimise pigmentation and prevent congestion, it won't mess with your moisture barrier. In fact, it'll actually help boost your skin's hydration levels. What a show off!

Keen to know more? We chat to Dermal Distinction's Dr Giulia D'Anna to find out what lactic acid does, the benefits and where to find it.

What exactly is lactic acid?

Derived from milk (don't worry lactose intolerant peeps - it won't hurt you!), Dr D'Anna said lactic acid is the gentlest version of the alpha hydroxy acid family. "Being a larger molecule than glycolic acid, it tends to work on the skin more gently. Lactic acid is a humectant, meaning that it helps to draw moisture from the skin's surroundings, helping to hydrate and moisturise the skin."

"Lactic acid is great for sensitive skin because it has a larger molecule size than other AHAs out there. A larger molecule size means that it takes longer for lactic acid to penetrate the skin, so it doesn’t act deeply. What this means for your skin is a mild, more nourishing effect without redness or stinging."

What benefits will you see?

Lactic acid helps to lift dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, providing a gentle exfoliation.