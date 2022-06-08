We tried the viral foundation hack that involves a cup of water. Here's exactly what happened.

Okay, but TikTok beauty is a really scary place.

There's nasal tanning sprays. Eyelash glue on lips. People applying bleach to their teeth...

NIGHTMARE FUEL.

But in amongst some of these crazy dangerous tip and tricks, now and then you come across little golden gems. You know - beauty hacks that are surprisingly really good.

Like this concealer hack. The 'gym lips' trend. And the aluminium foil thing I tried that time. What fun!

So, when my You Beauty co-host Kelly McCarren told me about a new foundation hack, I was excited to give it a go.

Cause it could be one of those golden nuggets! And it doesn't involve glue!

Watch: 'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me.' Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

If you haven't heard of it (where have you been? We've been looking for you), it's basically a K-Beauty hack that guarantees seamless foundation coverage, hydration, has zero transfer and, apparently, lots of delicious ASMR.

Check it out below:

Please note the... tapping. It's mesmerising.

And then the method starting popping up EVERYWHERE on TikTok.

Like, every person and their pet lizard were trying it:

Even makeup queen Huda Beauty gave it a go:

Naturally, both Kelly and I wanted to give it a whirl for ourselves. IRL. On the You Beauty podcast.

So, that's what we did!

And you guys, things got... weird.

Hang on. What's the foundation water hack?

Oh, sorry! How rude of me. Let me explain.

Basically, the hack involves squirting your foundation into a cup of water and then using a making brush to scoop the formula out of the water (you don't need to mix it or anything) and apply it to your face.