Oh, 2020. You've been a weird one. And along with a fancy pandemic, you brought along a bucket load of beauty trends. Some good, some... not so much.

While the usual runway shows and red carpets weren't on the cards this year, we all emerged out of our respective lockdowns with some very ~different~ hair and makeup trends.

Exhibit A: Watch this clip of Nutella being used as hair dye. Yep. Now we've seen it all. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

To break it all down, we asked a makeup artist, dermatologist and a couple of hair experts, for some of their favourite beauty trends so far - and the ones they hope will stay in 2020 with all that other horrible s**t.

Let's start with the good stuff, shall we?

The BEST beauty trends of 2020.

1. Dolphin skin.

"2020 was the year of skin and increasing skincare, with more time at home to pamper ourselves during some tough and uncertain times due to COVID," said celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown. "One new trend that came up was Dolphin Skin."

Never heard of it?

Basically, this technique is all about leaving your skin almost wet-looking, without appearing oily - think that glistening, fresh-out-of-the ocean skin. Like, well, a dolphin.

"Most skincare brands saw a growth this year, and dolphin was born on the back of this movement and the use of metallic and light reflecting pigments not only on the skin but also eyes, cheeks and lips," said Brown.

While the 'glass skin' trend involves the use of highlighter and sheen, Brown said, "Dolphin skin is much more about light reflecting, metallic pigments used in makeup to capture light and glow on the entire face, with obviously matting sheen on oil prone areas like the T-zone, for balance."

Look at you glow!