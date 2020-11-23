Are Bachelor Bella and Bachelorette Adam actually dating? and more in Celeb in 5.

1. So are Bachelor Bella and Bachelorette Adam actually dating? We investigate.

They've been rumoured to be dating for a while now. But it seems Bella Varelis and Adam Todd may not be in a relationship... just yet.

Speaking to The Wash on Saturday, the former Bachelorette contestant explained that while he has been hanging out with Bella, it's only been in a group with other mates.

When asked how Bella is going, Adam responded, "I don’t know, I’ve only seen her a few times – she’s very nice. We’ve been out together with the rest of the group. Down the Beach Hotel."

The pair were recently seen hanging out together with other reality stars in Bondi earlier this month.

While the former Bachie stars may not be in a relationship, Bella did say that she would be keen on dating Adam when he was eliminated from The Bachelorette.

"Adam I'll have you," she said in an Instagram video when the geologist was sent home from the show.

Adam was later asked if he's been in touch with Bella during an interview on The Project.

"There might have been a little bit of sliding into the DMs," he said while laughing.

"I'm not confirming or denying anything."

Hmmm. Watch this space.

