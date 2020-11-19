The celebs rumoured to appear on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and more in Celeb in 5.

1. We’re pretty sure these celebs have snuck off to the jungle for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
I'm a Celeb is returning to our screens next year and it looks like we may already know which lucky celebrities will be heading to the
South African jungle Aussie bush.
An inside source told the Daily Mail that filming has already kicked off for the new season and celebs Jack Vidgen and Paulini Curuenavuli have been seen entering the campsite.
You may remember 23-year-old Jack from when he won Australia’s Got Talent back in 2011 and 38-year-old Paulini from when she appeared on Australian Idol back in 2003.
According to the publication, the singers were made to sky dive into Clarrie Hall Dam - which sound mildly terrifying.