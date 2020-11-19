The celebs rumoured to appear on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and more in Celeb in 5.

Celebrity chef Pete Evans was also due to appear on the new season. But on Tuesday Channel 10 confirmed he's since been removed from the cast.

The new season will be filmed at the same set that the UK version of the show is filmed at, in Murwillumbah, in north-eastern New South Wales.

At this stage none of next year's contestants have been confirmed so we'll just have to wait and see who will be joining the show when it airs on January 3 on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat to Rob Mills about the impact sharing his experiences during lockdown had, and how, like many of us, he made the big 2020 life pivot. Post continues below.

2. Elly Miles has squashed rumours about a Frazer breakup by confirming she’s moving to Queensland for her man.

Elly Miles wants everyone to know she's still very much with Frazer Neate, despite all the rumours.

During an Instagram Q&A with Becky on Wednesday, Elly quashed the break up rumours and explained that she's moving states to be with Frazer next year.

"Frazer and I are still good! We’re still together. I’m going to move to Queensland in January – that’s the plan," she said.