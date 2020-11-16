Apparently Adam from The Bachelorette is dating literally everyone, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently Adam from The Bachelorette is dating literally everyone, and his ex-GF is sharing all the receipts.

It didn't take long for Australia to fall in love with Adam on The Bachelorette.

But now it seems the rock-loving 24-year-old has apparently been going around dating a bunch of women... at the same time.

According to a model by the name of Kara Jane, Adam was dating her and two other women during the time he was also seeing Bachie runner up Bella Varelis. And yes, you best believe she has the receipts.

In a now deleted Instagram story, Kara shared a photo of Adam from October 24 and tagged the three other women he's been linked to.

Image: Instagram.

She then proceeded to share a video from October 26 which she captioned "First you’re [sic] with me".

Image: Instagram.