All the sneaky, hidden meanings in Taylor Swift’s newest album, Folklore.

We know that Taylor Swift is a lover of Easter eggs, dotting them in every single album she drops. These work as a sneaky commentary from Swift to her fans about how she really feels about something that’s happened to her.

Some of our favourite Easter eggs so far? Her song ‘Dear John’, which was a big old emotional eff-you to her ex-boyfriend John Mayer or, you know, her entire Reputation album which called out Kanye West on his shady behaviour.

Watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's documentary Miss Americana here. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix

In short, she’s the queen of fighting back in the form of an insanely catchy tune.

And Folklore, the surprise album she just released mid-isolation is no different. Here we run through all the hidden meanings in Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album.

‘Mad Woman’ is 100% about Kim and Kanye (well, maybe).

It seems the feud is far from over between Swift and the Wests. Between that infamous award show speech and the awkward airing of a private phone call, it’s fair to say there’s a large amount of beef between this A-list trio.

However, the next swing from Taylor to Kanye comes in the form of the song ‘Mad Woman’ on Swift’s latest album. While the title may indicate that Taylor is calling Kim a ‘mad woman’ for sticking with Kanye, instead Swift is first and foremost referring to herself.

With fighting talk like, "Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy," followed by "No one likes a mad woman, you made her like that," there’s clearly still a lot of bitterness from Taylor towards Kanye.

However, Taylor does then (potentially) come for Kim Kardashian West later in the song with the following savage lyrics:

Women like hunting witches too,