Candice Warner, Lara Bingle and Australia's ongoing sl*t shaming narrative.

Australians are seemingly passionate about three things: Bunning's sausage sizzles, public holidays and shaming women for their naked bodies and sexual acts, even when they are not consensual.

Recently SAS Australia star Candice Warner was interrogated on-screen about an incident which took place over 13 years ago, one that she has been routinely publicly shamed for ever since.

The incident she was referring too was regarding a night in April 2007 when the Iron Woman, then 22, and Canterbury Bulldogs player Sonny Bill Williams, then 21, were captured in an intimate moment in a toilet stall when a member of the public used their phone to covertly take pictures of them, which were then released.

Candice has since talked openly about repeatedly having to deal with repulsive slurs made by people passing her in the street since the event, along with numerous headlines and comments making derogatory remarks about the incident over the years.

As recently as 2018, Candice and her husband, cricket player David Warner were the subjects of ugly taunts during the Australian cricket team’s Test tour of South Africa. During the second Test in Port Elizabeth spectators even went so far as to wear masks of Williams to the ground in order to rattle the couple.

During a recent episode of SAS Australia Candice, now 35, said: "In my early 20s I made a very big mistake. It is something I am not proud of but something I can never take back."

"I put myself in a situation where I shouldn’t have and because of that I brought embarrassment (and) shame to my family."

Watching Candice talk about this experience, all with an air of shame and scandal wrapped around the portrayal of the event, was uncomfortable to watch.

A stinging reminder that more than a decade on, there is still an air of public shame around an event where Candice was robbed of consent. Along with the knowledge that despite the fact there were two people involved in the story, the campaign of shame has not been evenly shared.

You'll notice that Sonny Bill Williams' name is rarely dragged through the mud in the same way.

Even more disturbingly, this SAS moment was an unwelcome reminder that Candice's treatment by the public is not an isolated narrative. There is one other Australian name that has prominently shared this unwelcome spotlight with her on and off over the years.