Lindsay Lohan has been in the public eye her whole life. 

And throughout her time in the spotlight, her image has been rocky to say the least. Along with her troubling behaviour, it was also her family antics that people were intrigued by.

The former child star was a breadwinner for her family during her early acting years, but only recently has Lohan spoke of the struggles behind-the-scenes and the impact it had on her growing up.

Here's a look at back Lohan's family – and the headlines they’ve made over the years.

Watch: Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap.


Video via Walt Disney Pictures.

Born in 1986, Lindsay was raised in New York City by parents Dina and Michael 'Mike' Lohan.

The Mean Girls actress is the eldest among her four siblings, including sisters Aliana and Ashley, and brothers Michael and Dakota 'Cody'.

Lohan's parents divorced in 2007.

Lohan's father, Mike, a former Wall Street trader, has made headlines over the years due to his legal issues, prison terms and assault charges. 

He was imprisoned for insider trading from 1990 to 1993, and served another year in 1997 for violating his probation. In 2004, he was charged with attempted assault and convicted of drink driving. The attempted assault charge was related to an attempted assault of Dina's brother. He served another two-and-a-half year term, finally being released in 2007. 

Mike has reportedly continued to struggle with substance abuse. Kate Major, with whom Mike shares sons Landon and Logan, sought a restraining order against him in 2011. However, their relationship continued to be marred by violence and scandal - they separated in 2015, just after their sons were put into foster care.

Over the last decade, Lohan has had a much-reported rocky relationship with her family, especially her father. She has also alleged that her father sold stories about her to the tabloids.

"He's put myself and my mother and my mum’s parents through so much hell," Lohan told Vanity Fair in 2010.

"From the death threats to throwing shoes at my grandfather’s head and giving him a concussion, to threatening to kill my mother in front of my little brother."

Mike Lohan. Image: Getty.

As for Lohan's mother Dina, the two are on very good terms now based on each other's regular social media snaps together. But things haven't always been smooth sailing. 

Dina, a former singer and dancer, spoke about their fraught relationship in 2013. And when prompted about Lohan's state of mind, Dina said to E! News - "The bottom line is that [addiction] is a disease. It is a gene. Pretty much one in every family in the world carries it. It is difficult. You just have to heal."

In October 2012, a verbal argument between Dina and Lohan at their Long Island home necessitated a 911 emergency services call. Police attended and no arrests were made, but they did take a Domestic Incident Report.

Then in 2016, Lohan briefly posted a picture on Instagram saying she was "done" with her mother. In the now-deleted post, she wrote - "@dinalohan… Sometimes it sucks when your mum isn't there for you." The image was a graphic drawing of a woman dropping a mobile phone with the words "we're done," written across it.

Lohan has spoken publicly about sometimes needing to parent her mother, and being put in the middle of her parents' marriage breakdown, whilst dealing with her own substance abuse issues. 

But she also told Vanity Fair, "My mum's amazing."

Lohan herself as allegedly struggled with drinking.

In 2014 she was convicted of aggravated drunk driving. In 2020, she pleaded guilty to drink driving and was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years' probation for rear-ending a car in New York and leaving the scene. She was driving with a suspended license.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

As for Lohan's siblings 


Aliana Lohan

Aliana, 25, is a model. Like her sister, she started work early, doing her first modelling job at just three. She is currently signed to Wilhelmina models.

Better known as Ali, the youngest Lohan sister has also been a Disney actor, and a singer.

In January this year, along with brother Dakota, Aliana starred in Growing Up Lohan, a documentary about their famous sister's achievements.

 




Only three weeks ago, Ali posted on Instagram a photo of herself with friend Demetra Demi, describing her as her “soul sister”, and announcing they’re writing a book together.

“Not long ago I met an angel/my soul sister on earth and over the past year together we have embarked on writing our first children’s book,” Ali wrote.

“We both struggled with finding ourselves at a young age and shared very similar experiences/points of view on the journey that has led us to where we are now, and hope this book can help young ones learn how to find the strength inside of themselves and cope with challenges we all face even from the beginning.”

Michael Lohan Jnr

Better known as Mike, the former child actor (he was in the original Parent Trap) and now businessman, has flown under the radar – relatively.

In 2015, he was arrested in New York for avoiding a parking payment by fraud. He only served community service for the misdeed.

Now 31, Mike Jnr posts photos of his siblings, including Lindsay, on Instagram frequently; most recently, wishing his eldest sister a happy birthday.

 




In July 2017, Lindsay didn’t attend her brother’s wedding to long-time girlfriend, Nina, because she was working, as she claimed… or in Europe celebrating her birthday, as friends’ social media evidenced at the time.

But it doesn’t seem to have affected the relationship between the siblings.

Dakota “Cody” Lohan

The youngest child of Dina and Mike is Cody, 23, who's managed to escape much of the scrutiny directed towards the older members of his family.

 




Cody began modelling at nine, and hasn’t stopped since. In 2016, he signed with IMG models – one of the world’s biggest agencies.

He is very close to his three siblings, posting regularly about them on social media, and attending their events.

