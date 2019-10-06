ALT HEAD: A 911 call, death threats, and sibling guilt: Inside Lindsay Lohan’s turbulent family life.

Lindsay Lohan has been in the public eye her whole life.

And throughout her time in the spotlight, her image has been rocky to say the least. Along with her troubling behaviour, it was also her family antics that people were intrigued by.

The former child star was a breadwinner for her family during her early acting years, but only recently has Lohan spoke of the struggles behind-the-scenes and the impact it had on her growing up.

Here's a look at back Lohan's family – and the headlines they’ve made over the years.

Born in 1986, Lindsay was raised in New York City by parents Dina and Michael 'Mike' Lohan.

The Mean Girls actress is the eldest among her four siblings, including sisters Aliana and Ashley, and brothers Michael and Dakota 'Cody'.

Lohan's parents divorced in 2007.

Lohan's father, Mike, a former Wall Street trader, has made headlines over the years due to his legal issues, prison terms and assault charges.

He was imprisoned for insider trading from 1990 to 1993, and served another year in 1997 for violating his probation. In 2004, he was charged with attempted assault and convicted of drink driving. The attempted assault charge was related to an attempted assault of Dina's brother. He served another two-and-a-half year term, finally being released in 2007.

Mike has reportedly continued to struggle with substance abuse. Kate Major, with whom Mike shares sons Landon and Logan, sought a restraining order against him in 2011. However, their relationship continued to be marred by violence and scandal - they separated in 2015, just after their sons were put into foster care.