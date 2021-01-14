"I struggled with the people." 3 celebrities on what I'm A Celeb is really like behind the scenes.

What is an average day like in the jungle?

For me, I was voted into every single trial while I was there so it was very stressful for me. Literally every single day, getting up and getting voted into a trial. Just knowing that you had to do something like that – it gave you massive anxiety.

What happens if you get sick or get your period while you're in the jungle?

There were sanitary products in the bathrooms already and if you got sick, there was a medic on standby at all times.

Did you have any contact with the producers or cameramen in camp?

Inside the camp, you couldn’t see anyone. The cameras are 24/7 so it’s very much like Big Brother.

Literally, when you walked out to the waterfall, there are cameras in every single tree. You can literally see them move when you move.

The only place where there weren’t any cameras was in the bathroom. I used to shower naked because I didn’t want to be seen on TV having a shower. That was my little strategic move. I thought I’d rather be naked in front of the cameraman than have the whole world see me nude.

What was the most challenging part about life in the jungle?

For me, my situation was a little different – I had nine trials in a row. A lot of people complained about how boring it was but I was very occupied.

I feel like for me, I just struggled with the people. As soon as I got there, they had an issue with me. It was like a constant battle, fighting them over nothing.

The people in camp was the hardest part overall because you come home to them, they all have their own opinions and they all bitch about you. If you go out on a trial, you get into trouble because they don’t get to go out on a trial. Or if you don’t get enough stars, you get into trouble. You can never do anything right. It’s forever trying to please people when on the outside, I would not give a f*ck.