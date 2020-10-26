"In my early 20s I made a very big mistake." Candice Warner's life in the spotlight.

The following deals with pregnancy loss, which may be triggering for some readers.

Watching Candice Warner fall backwards out of a helicopter, walk face-first down a cliff face and crash-tackle a former Miss Universe over a car tyre, you have to remind yourself... she signed up for this.

The former Ironwoman is among 17 contestants on the inaugural season of SAS Australia, a Channel Seven reality show that puts celebrities through a series of physical and psychological tests that mimic the Special Forces recruitment process.

Candice, who is the wife of Australian cricketer David Warner, has already faced several major challenges over the past few years, from relentless trolling to the fallout of her husband's ball-tampering scandal. Each time the eyes of the country have been on her.

So why choose to face another?

"I'm doing this for my family," she said. "I'm doing this to show my kids that it's not just daddy who is tough and strong."

This is the path that led Candice Warner to the door of that helicopter.

Candice Falzon: Ironwoman, trolling target.

Candice Warner (nee Falzon) was just 14 years old when she competed in her first professional Ironman. She went on to earn a place in the gruelling Nutri-Grain Ironman & Ironwoman Series in 2008.

Through her success, Candice became somewhat of an 'it girl' in Sydney; a staple of both the social and sports pages.

But in 2007, the athlete and professional surf lifesaver was subjected to brutal trolling after media reported that she'd had a drunken encounter with footballer Sonny Bill Williams in a pub toilet cubicle.

On Monday, viewers will watch Candice relive this point in her life during an interrogation on SAS Australia.

"In my early 20s I made a very big mistake," Candice said.

"It is something I am not proud of but something I can never take back.