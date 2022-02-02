Peter van Onselen: If you were going to be rude to the PM at the National Press Club, why go at all?

Early last week, Channel 10 political reporter Peter van Onselen wrote an opinion about the behaviour of 2021 Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.

Tame had been filmed and photographed interacting with the prime minister during an Australia Day function at The Lodge.

Looking visibly uncomfortable in the presence of Scott Morrison, the 27-year-old, who received her Australian of the Year honour for her advocacy for survivors of sexual assault, did not smile. With one hand in her pocket, she unenthusiastically shook his hand, only smiling briefly when greeted by Morrison's wife, Jenny. As their photo was taken, Tame side-eyed the man standing beside her - a man she has been fiercely critical of for his response to allegations of sexual assault and toxic workplace culture in federal parliament. The same man who, after former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins alleged she had been raped in a ministerial office, said he had discussed it with his wife who encouraged him to consider it as a father of daughters.

At the time, Tame told the National Press Club: "It shouldn't take having children to have a conscience.

"And actually, on top of that, having children doesn't guarantee a conscience."

Last year, Morrison's government also rejected calls for an independent inquiry into historical rape allegations against then attorney general Christian Porter. Morrison had notably failed to read a letter and attached statement from the alleged victim that were sent to him.

Grace Tame standing beside Scott Morrison at The Lodge. Image: ABC.