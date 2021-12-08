celebrity

"My beautiful son, Zen." Nick Cannon has announced the passing of his five-month-old son.

This post deals with child loss and might be triggering for some readers.

Nick Cannon has announced the passing of his youngest child, five-month-old Zen. 

Speaking on his daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon shared that his son died from a brain tumour.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son. I didn't know how I was going to handle today, but I just wanted to grieve with my family," he said. 

Cannon and his girlfriend, model Alyssa Scott, initially thought that their son had a sinus problem.

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out," Cannon said. 

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too: a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. We thought [the doctor's visit] would be routine."

Sadly, the doctors discovered that Zen had fluid building in his head, later confirming that the child had a malignant brain tumour.

The couple decided that Zen would undergo brain surgery, with the five-month-old getting a shunt to drain the fluid in his brain.

But things took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving in late November. 

"Ultimately, it was cancer in the brain and the tumour began to grow a lot faster. And so we knew that time was..." he said before pausing. 

"This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and I was like, 'I feel like I want to go to the water.' We got a chance to go to the ocean."

After the family's final trip to the beach, Cannon was planning to fly back to New York for his daytime show. It was on the way to the airport that Cannon received a phone call that he needed to come home. 

Zen passed away later that day.

For Cannon, his decision to immediately return to work and present his live show was incredibly tough, but it was a much needed distraction for him. 

The episode was titled, "A special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen."

A source from the Nick Cannon Show told Entertainment Tonight that the show's producers were "unaware of the tragic and extremely personal announcement Nick was going to make about the loss of his youngest child" during the live show.

The source also confirmed that Cannon will now be taking some time off work to grieve. 

Zen was one of Cannon's seven children.

The 41-year-old was married to Mariah Carey for eight years, from 2008 to 2016. 

The pair welcomed twins on April 30, 2011 - Moroccan and Monroe - who are now 10 years old.

Cannon has two children with model Brittany Bell: a son, Golden, born February 2017, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, born December 2020.

The former couple are still on good terms, often sharing photos of their little family together at birthday parties and Christmas celebrations. 

Cannon also welcomed another set of twins earlier this year with former girlfriend, DJ Abby De La Rosa. 

The twin boys are now five months old, and recently celebrated Halloween with Cannon.

Zen, who was born in June, was just nine days younger than his twin half-brothers.

Cannon recently spoke about his love for being a father in an interview with Vibe.

"Anybody who knows me: I'm at every basketball game, every martial arts practice, and people don’t understand how I do it, but my children are my priority. It's all about being present," he shared.

"I'm having these kids on purpose! I didn't have no accident!" 

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637. Help is always available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Instagram/@nickcannon.

