"My beautiful son, Zen." Nick Cannon has announced the passing of his five-month-old son.

This post deals with child loss and might be triggering for some readers.



Nick Cannon has announced the passing of his youngest child, five-month-old Zen.

Speaking on his daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon shared that his son died from a brain tumour.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son. I didn't know how I was going to handle today, but I just wanted to grieve with my family," he said.

Cannon and his girlfriend, model Alyssa Scott, initially thought that their son had a sinus problem.

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out," Cannon said.

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too: a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. We thought [the doctor's visit] would be routine."

Sadly, the doctors discovered that Zen had fluid building in his head, later confirming that the child had a malignant brain tumour.