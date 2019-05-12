Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Amy Schumer just got brutally honest about her “violent” and “awful” pregnancy.

It’s been one week since comedian Amy Schumer shared the happy news that she had given birth to her first child, a baby boy named Gene Attell Fischer.

And now Schumer, 37, is getting brutally honest about her pregnancy, telling her 8.7 million followers on Instagram that her “takeaway” from the nine month experience is that “women are the sh*t”.

Schumer posted a sweet photo of herself cradling her son Gene to her Instagram, and accompanied it with a lengthy caption praising women and thanking those who helped her through her pregnancy.

“I was lucky enough to get to have a doula,” Schumer told her fans. “What do doulas do? I don’t totally know. But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.

“Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything.”

She went on to explain that her pregnancy came with many challenges, saying, “I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy.”

“Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f**k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she added.

The comedian, who married her husband Chris Fischer in February last year, thanked all the women that encouraged her in her pregnancy to “keep going”, saying in the end, it was all worth it.

During her pregnancy Schumer always kept it very real with her fans, telling the audience during her stand up show about her Hyperemesis. She described the experience as “food poisoning, but for five months”.