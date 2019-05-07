"Our royal baby was born." Amy Schumer welcomed a baby boy within hours of Meghan Markle.

In Amy Schumer’s Netflix comedy special Growing, the comedian joked about being pregnant at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’ll tell you who it’s not fun to be pregnant at the exact same time as – Meghan Markle,” she tells the audience. “I think we’re, like, to the day the same amount pregnant.”

Well, it turns out she was right.

The comedian pipped Harry and Meghan to the post by one day, welcoming her son into the world at 10:55pm on May 5.

“Our royal baby was born,” she posted on Instagram this morning.

View this post on Instagram 10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born. A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 6, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their son on the morning of May 6.

Both have welcomed a son, and both sons are yet to be named (publicly).

Schumer, 37, said in her comedy special she was “enraged” the Duchess, also 37, wasn’t showing yet.

“She’s out there in six-inch heels, adorable outfits and there’s been no bump. She, like, cups where the bump will be,” Schumer said, before miming Meghan’s actions with a microphone stand.

You can watch the trailer for Growing here. Post continues after video.