'When my dad died, all I felt was relief.'





No more secrets. No more moments where I curled up inside the darkness of my cupboard, or spent my birthday in a safe house. No more having to decipher the sounds of his footprints on the floorboards or watching on hopelessly as he told police I was the abuser, and not him. No more being told I was stupid or that I belonged in a 'Girl's home'.

But the year was 2004, and no one understood these kinds of nuances; so it was here, at age 18, that my complicated journey with grief began.

***

Whilst relief was instant, it morphed quickly. In the days afterwards – as hours bled into weeks – I was overwhelmed by a new sensation. Guilt. Layers and layers of guilt. For a decade, all I'd dreamed of was being free from Dad's abuse, but now that it had happened, I found myself stuck. Questions ran through my mind constantly; an endless loop of thoughts that started with, "This is all my fault," and ended with, – "But I don’t miss him. Why do I not miss him?"

Every time my phone beeped – every time another "I'm so sorry for your loss" came through – I wanted to scream.

How could I tell people I didn't miss someone who'd traumatised me for most of my life, causing me to develop severe anxiety and depression from the age of 11? How could I stand in front of people at his funeral and lie publicly about what a great dad he was?

I couldn't.

Yes, my feelings were completely natural given what I’d been through, but as an 18-year-old Millennial, I didn't have the self-awareness, psychological support or maturity to make sense of this sticky web of trauma. As a result – like so many others – I carried these thoughts silently inside my body and mind, pushing them down in case I was judged, rejected, or condemned for not grieving in the 'right way'.