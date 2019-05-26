'What if I walk on quicksand and die?' 35 thoughts of a Generalised Anxiety Disorder sufferer.

I’ve had anxiety for as long as I can remember. As I child, I remember when I first heard about global warming and feeling physically sick.

I remember losing netball games and spending days wondering what everyone would think of me, writing pages of repetitive pages of notes ‘I will not miss a goal this week’, as a form of self-punishment.

I used to vomit on the morning of sports days, give myself blood-noses to get out of certain classroom activities.

I’m now 23, and my anxiety is crippling. I can still go to work, and I can still study, I still maintain relationships with friends and sometimes I can participate in social activities, but every single day is a constant war with my own mind.

Here’s what it looks like: