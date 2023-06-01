I know I'm not alone in the experience of being caught off guard by how my body responded. In fact, it wasn’t until I co-founded Good Mourning in 2020, and started talking openly about grief, that I understood the many, many ways that grief gets to work physiologically.

When it comes to any loss, the body keeps the score (although it would be great if it could please not). What happens is the brain perceives the emotional stress of grief and loss as a threat to survival, defaulting to fight-or-flight mode to help you cope. The thing is, that’s very helpful when there’s a threat, but not so much when you’re trying to do simple, everyday things.

Psychiatrist and author Bessel Van Der Kolk says after a trauma (like death), your entire organism has been affected – your body is continuing to defend itself against a threat that belongs in the past, and the brain is trying to ensure our survival. You're experiencing the world with a different neural system.

When you are stressed, it sets off the fire alarm in your brain, and even after the fumes are put out, it keeps ringing. Triggers after a death – for me it was seeing a photo or hearing my mum’s name – can set the fire alarm off again and again. Hence why prolonged exhaustion can be common.

I felt anxious often, too, adding dizziness, sweating palms, trembling, and racing heartbeat to my modus operandi. Claire Bidwell Smith, therapist and author of Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief, says that anxiety is linked to our physiology. You might have fear-based thoughts stemming from the experience of loss that generates a physical sensation.