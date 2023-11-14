We did it with the 'coward punch'. Why not with domestic and family violence?

"While the odds of this happening to any of us are statistically low, community advocacy and media reporting create an environment where we all feel we are likely to become a victim and thus need to act - or at least support action.”

A recent study revealed that between 1990 and 2020, 170 people died as a result of coward punches. Many more victim-survivors live with permanent physical injury and significant mental health challenges. Others suffered financially and socially. It’s a worthy cause. It had to change.

And yet this year, six women were murdered in less than two weeks, five allegedly by men they knew. In 2023, violence has allegedly killed 58 women - so far. For years now, male violence has killed an average of one woman every week. Countless more women experience concussion and other serious physical injuries due to domestic and family violence (DFV). Many are held financially hostage. Others are socially isolated and experience severe psychological consequences from their abuse, that can occur both during a relationship and after it ends. Children are impacted. Children are murdered.

"It won't happen to me".

Despite the hard work of victim-survivors and victims' families, of activists within the sector, and a small smattering of men I can count on one hand, attitudes aren’t changing.

According to ANROWS’ most recent survey, less than half of Australians believe domestic and family violence could happen in their own suburb or town. And if the recent tragedies have shown us anything, it’s that male violence against women doesn’t discriminate. It’s happening everywhere. Women everywhere are dying at the hands of men they know. Men they trust. Perpetrators come from all walks of life. Some have known their victims for years, even decades. Others dated their victims for a few short weeks. There is no way to predict which man is going to kill a woman he feels entitled to.