Jennette McCurdy was a child star on Nickelodeon. She never wanted to be.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of emotional abuse and disordered eating that may be distressing to some readers.

When American actor Jennette McCurdy was a child, she was asked to cry on cue for a TV pilot audition.

It was for the role of a young girl called Emily, whose fictional dad has been murdered. The audition scene was of an emotional Emily getting called in for interrogation by police.

As Jennette sat in the waiting room for her audition, she knew she wasn't comfortable crying on cue - she didn't think she had it in her, but more importantly - she didn't want to. So she told her mum Debra.

Jennette was met with anger and force.

"Of course you will. You're the character Emily. You ARE Emily," Jennette recounted her mother Debra saying.

But Jennette didn't want to be Emily that day. She just wanted to be Jennette. And she didn't want to be a child actor, even though her mother pushed her down that road with all her might.

A few years later, Jennette would land 'the role of a lifetime' in the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly. But throughout her entire career as a child and teen actor, Jennette said she was abused and exploited - only now does she have the language and understanding to tell her story.

Watch Jennette McCurdy on iCarly. Story continues below.

After that fateful cry-on-cue audition, Jennette said she and her mum knew she hadn't landed the role. Still in a booster seat due to her young age, Jennette wrote in her new memoir that the drive home was extremely tense.

When Jennette told her mum Debra that she didn't want to act anymore and that it made her uncomfortable, she was told she didn't have a choice.

"'You can't quit!' mum sobbed. 'This was our chance! This was ouuuuur chaaaaance!' She banged on the steering wheel, accidentally hitting the horn. Mascara trickled down her cheeks. She was hysterical," Jennette recounted.