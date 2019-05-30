Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Abby Gilmore’s cheeky response to her viral ‘nip slip’ photo.

Earlier this week, Abby Gilmore shared a photo of herself and her two-week-old son in the shower.

But there was one thing that followers of the mum-of-three Abby couldn’t help pointing out.

The positioning of her son Mason’s foot appeared as if it was… her nipple.

Now, the mother of three, who previously dated AFL star Jake Stringer, has shared a hilarious response to the unfortunate optical illusion.

Sharing a photo of her partner in the bathtub, she wrote: “Ex wag photographs current boyfriend (job is irrelevant as he is just a builder) in bathtub showing body part.”

“You don’t want to miss this… swipe up to read the FULL article.”