"It changed everything": Kylie Minogue on how cancer affected her plans to become a mum.

This isn't the first time Minogue has spoken candidly about not having children. In 2018, she told Sunday Times Magazine she wasn't sure it was her destiny to be a mother.

When asked if she still wanted children, Minogue answered: "No, not for me. Been down that road, numerous times, as in 'Can I make this happen?" But no. I mean, if I think about what it must be to be a mother and look into your child's eyes."

"Of course I wonder what that would be like. But your destiny is your destiny and I can't imagine, if by some miracle I got pregnant... at this point in my life, I wonder, could I even manage that? That's not in my life. It would be a lie to say there's not a bit of sadness there, but I don't get caught up in it. I can't. I mean, what can I do?"

Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, 2005 in Melbourne. After performing in the UK, the singer was about to begin the Australian leg of her tour when she received her diagnosis, resulting in the remainder of her tour, including a final concert at the Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK, being cancelled.

In 2008, three years after going into remission, Minogue spoke of how she was initially misdiagnosed by doctors weeks before heading out on her Showgirl world tour during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (you can watch part of the interview below, post continues after video.)

“Listen, this is an opportunity for me to say something I have not said before. I was misdiagnosed initially,” she said.

"So my message to all of you and everyone at home is, because someone is in a white coat and using big medical instruments doesn’t necessarily mean they are right. If you have any doubt, go back again."

This year, Minogue will finally make it onto the Glastonbury Festival stage, performing in the Legend Sunday slot at Glastonbury in June.