Bachelor in Paradise's Rachael says there was more to her relationship with Richie Strahan.

After watching Thursday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, you might think Rachael Gouvignon is a bit of a stage five clinger.

After “her bachelor” Richie Strahan walked into paradise last week, Rachael seemed very focused on… him.

“He’s my bachelor.”

“He was my bachelor.”

“He wasn’t even her bachelor.”

However the 34-year-old, who left paradise on Thursday night after not receiving a rose, says their relationship was a lot less one-sided than what we saw onscreen.

“We sat there for three hours and we were talking about what a relationship could be outside of paradise,” she said of her final “date” with Richie.

“If you aren’t interested in somebody on a date, you would normally leave in like half an hour, maybe an hour tops. There was a lot more depth to our relationship.”

Rachael even said Richie was still interested in exploring things with her, despite his growing connection with Cass Wood.

“He was expressing concerns about him and Cass to me at this point and wanted to explore things further with me as well,” she said.

When Richie first walked into paradise, Rachael was “nervous” and “excited”, and she wanted to find out whether he had regretted sending her home when he did.

“I didn’t have bad blood with him and I think you heard him say a couple of times that he, erm, chose the wrong girl in the end,” she said. “I mean, clearly he did because they’re not together.”

“You always wonder… did he have regrets? Does he think what if?

“I was open to that and I was thinking maybe he would feel the same way. And in some regards he was, but I don’t think he was even ready to date, he wasn’t even prepared to be in an environment like paradise.”