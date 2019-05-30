“It’s really annoying. I remember there was a lot of stuff written about my weight and comparing my size and physique to my sister and the general crux of it was Kylie’s this perfect human being and I’m not.”

This has been Dannii Minogue’s reality for 47 years.

Constantly compared and critiqued against her older sister Kylie.

You only have to watch her reaction when Anh Do, on his ABC program Brush with Fame, asks her about the constant comparison to understand her boredom with it.

“It’s soooo annoying Anh,” she groans when he dares to bring it up.

Anyone who has a sister close in age knows this feeling all too well.

Especially if you are the younger sibling.

Your every move is analysed against theirs.

Your life choices, your career, your boyfriends (or girlfriends).

Your older sibling came first, they paved the way.