A photo of Lily Allen sobbing at an awards show went viral. But it wasn't what it seemed.

This week, Britain’s music industry gathered for the prestigious Hyundai Mercury Prize awards in London.

The award honours the best of UK and Irish music – Lily Allen was short-listed for the award alongside Florence + the Machine and Noel Gallagher.

British rock band Wolf Alice took out the prize, and following the ceremony, an image of Allen appearing to be sobbing went viral alongside headlines about her missing out on the award.

Under the blue lights, the emotion on her face was tangible, a friend placing a comforting hand on her shoulder.

Then, the singer posted two tweets:

“Someone call 999 I’ve been robbed,” the 33-year-old wrote.

“I adore Wolf Alice though, and they are very deserved winner. Next time… [I’m going to] win that bitch.”

It didn’t really make sense.

Her tweets, which ordinarily would’ve be taken as a joke, sat differently in the context of the photo.

Hours later, Allen shared her thoughts on the viral image and media coverage of her ‘bursting into tears’ over not winning the award.