At 22, Dannii Minogue wed Julian McMahon. Their divorce left her broken-hearted and in debt.

When Dannii Minogue started dating Julian McMahon, actor and son of former Australian Prime Minister, Sir William McMahon, it was clear that the relationship was not going to be smooth sailing.

From the very beginning, Dannii’s mother-in-law, Lady Sonia McMahon, did not like her. Not one bit.

It was a constant dilemma that ended up plaguing the couple’s relationship right up until their divorce.

Speaking to Anh Do on tonight’s episode of Anh’s Brush with Fame, the actress opened up about the frosty experience she had while dating her Home and Away co-star.

“His family were quite intimidating. His mum did not like me,” she said.

“I guess there’s a certain social pecking order, and I definitely was not in that scene,” she explained.

“She only spoke to me a couple of times, she wouldn’t let me go to the family house. Sometimes he had to go round and collect something, and I was waiting in the car out the front.

“It was as if I had done something wrong to the family – but I hadn’t done anything wrong.”