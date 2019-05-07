Andy Lee and Lily Allen dated in 2006. Then she ghosted him.

Andy Lee is now happily coupled up with Rebecca Harding, but he’s revealed he once dated pop star Lily Allen… and he wrote her a song.

Andy, please.

The comedian shared details the pair’s brief ‘relationship’ (and his attempt at a heartfelt #1 song) while speaking to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday morning.

Andy Lee found an old iPod containing his song for Lily Allen and bravely played it for Fitzy and Wippa.

Video by Nova

“I went on a few dates with Lily Allen back in the day… Two dates with Lily Allen, and I was really into her,” he said, explaining it felt very “Notting Hill”.

He explained how the two met and hit it off during Allen’s 2006 tour of Australia, when she came into the studio to do an interview with Hamish & Andy on FOXFM.

Andy later attended Lily’s concert, where she told the crowd she’d “met a really cute guy today” and dedicated her song Littlest Things to him.

A Mirror report from 2006 confirmed this – not that we ever had any doubt. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So then, as Andy explained, the concert ended and Lily’s manager asked if he could stick around.