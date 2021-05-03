Does this Instagram comment confirm Zac Efron started dating his Byron Bay girlfriend THREE YEARS AGO? and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Does this Instagram comment confirm Zac Efron started dating his Byron Bay girlfriend THREE YEARS AGO?

So, there's a wild new theory that Zac Efron and his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares' relationship may not have developed organically out of a Byron Bay cafe last year. ...And there goes all our dreams of finding a Hollywood boyfriend while ordering a cappuccino.

The theory, surfaced by Pedestrian this week, found a comment left on Valladares Instagram back in 2017 from 'Debra Kelly' who wrote: "Take care god bless you and zac.xx"

Oh yeah, and it's the only comment on the post, which shows the 25-year-old on holiday in Bexhill, NSW.

Now, we know it does sound very circumstantial.

There is the potential that Valladares had another friend (or boyfriend!) named Zac.

But, back in December 2017, Zac Efron was in Australia for the launch of The Greatest Showman.

Plus, he posted a pic of him on a hike at an unidentified location that looks very rural NSW, if we do say so ourselves.