In 2017, Jennifer Garner posted about 'yes days', now they've been turned into a Netflix film.

As Garner told Mamamia, the post lead to producers Ben Everard and Lawrence Grey reaching out to her about getting involved in the film.

She signed on as not only a producer but also to star as Allison, a stressed-out mother whose three children dub her a 'fun killer'. Determined to prove them wrong, she and husband Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) agree to a 'yes day' - leading to chaos and naturally, several important lessons too.

"I was really looking for something that was joyful, that would bring joy to me, that would put joy out in the world. It became one of the personal things I've ever done, because it's so much about my experience as a mum," Garner told Mamamia.

Fortuitously, filming for Yes Day ended midway through February 2020, just weeks before production was shut down on sets the world over.

Image: Netflix.

At that point, the film was simply a wholesome family film about a parents' identity after children and the importance of quality time.

Now it's that latter theme in the context of the past year that makes it shine a little brighter.

Ramírez told Mamamia he is grateful his first foray into comedy came when it did.

"It is exactly what I needed, and I didn't know that I needed [it] so much. This movie's a celebration of family, I'm very tight with my family. I love the concept of family as the one you're born in, but also the one that you choose.

"I think there's no better time for a story like this. After all that we've been through, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the most important, the most beautiful gift you can give to the people you love the most is time. Time and focus. Undivided attention," he explained.