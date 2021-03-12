In 2017, Jennifer Garner posted about 'yes days', now they've been turned into a Netflix film.

Family has looked very different for the past year.
Some of us have lived closer to our family than ever before, forced to live on top of each other in our homes for months on end. Some of us have been separated from family by borders and restrictions and isolation. We've redefined family too, including house mates and friends and workmates who have helped us navigate this 'new normal'.
No matter what your version of family has looked like, it's been a challenging time.
Which brings us to Yes Day, a fun new Netflix family comedy about, well, 'yes days'.
Watch: The Yes Day trailer. Post continues below video.
'Yes days' are unofficial holidays, popularised by a book from children's author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, on which kids request activities they can indulge in with their parents – and their parents have to say yes (within reason of course).
The film came to fruition after a 2017 social media post from Jennifer Garner, a tired selfie following her own 'yes day' with kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.