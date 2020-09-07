Vanessa Valladares was working in a Byron Bay cafe when she met Zac Efron. They're now dating.

Zac Efron met his new Aussie girlfriend at the cafe where she worked and no, we swear this isn't fanfiction.

Efron, 32, has been living in Byron Bay for months now, riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the coastal town.

And last month he cancelled his scheduled flight back to the US, after his tourist visa was extended from three to 12 months, meaning he's likely to be sticking around for a while yet.

It was in July that he met 25-year-old Vanessa Valladares, who worked as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store, one of the town's most iconic cafes, and the pair have reportedly been seeing each other ever since.

Look, I'm a bit mad it wasn't... me, but I guess we can't all have Hollywood actors fall in love with us.

Sigh.

We've had a bit of a dig around, and this is what we know about Valladares.

She's a model.

Valladares' social media is fairly private, only giving a small insight into her life.

From Instagram, we can see she is quite spiritual, often captioning her photos with quotes, and she loves living by the ocean.

Valladares was working in hospitality when she met Efron, and we expect this storyline to be the basis of a romantic comedy very soon.

Despite her hospo gig, it appears Valladares' passion is modelling.

Her Instagram shows a number of professional photos and modelling shoots, including for brands like RVCA and Spell.