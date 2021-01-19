From Jennifer Lopez to Ana de Armas: A complete timeline of Ben Affleck's relationships.

After almost a year of dating, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly split.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told People. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source added.

"They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up, and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

After meeting on the set of Deep Water, Affleck and Armas went public with their relationship in early 2020.

The couple later moved in together in Los Angeles.

In recent months, Affleck and Armas have been seen spending time with Affleck's three children, 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and eight-year-old Samuel.

However, a source told InTouch that the "honeymoon phase" was well and truly over after the couple moved in together.

"Ana rocketed to stardom since dating Ben and has a bunch of movies lined up. She’s young, ambitious and her career will always come first. While Ben wants her to succeed, he’s needy and feels lost and lonely when she’s off gallivanting the world without him," the source claimed.

"[Jennifer Garner's] whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married. That’s what he’s used to, but Ana is more independent."