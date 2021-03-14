Okay, are J-Lo and A-Rod actually breaking up? Here's what we know.

We need to talk about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez because quite frankly, we're all a bit confused.

Over the weekend, rumours started circulating that J-Lo and A-Rod (or J-Rod as they are affectionatley nicknamed) called off their two-year-engagement.

"The couple has called off their engagement and have decided their relationship has run its course," an unnamed source told ET.

The couple, who have been together for four years, chose not to comment on the speculation on Friday. However, they've now released a joint statement to USA Today, which suggests the pair haven't broken up after all.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," they said in the statement, delivered via Rodriguez's representative Ron Berkowitz.

While Lopez and Rodriguez didn't go into anymore detail, a source supposedly told PEOPLE that "they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together."

"They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."

Alex Rodriguez's alleged affair with Madison LeCroy.

The news comes after rumours started swirling last month that Rodriguez had an alleged affair with Madison LeCroy, who appeared on the US reality show Southern Charm.

It all started when LeCroy's co-star, Craig Conover, claimed she hooked up with an ex-MLB star during the Southern Charm season seven finale.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Conover claimed.

"Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? ‘Cause, you weren’t talking to him! You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player."

But LeCroy denied hooking up with the baseball player.

"Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake," she said at the time.