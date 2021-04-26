The ‘real’ reason Zac Efron dumped his Byron Bay girlfriend, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The ‘real’ reason Zac Efron dumped his Byron Bay girlfriend makes him look like a proper knob.

It looks like we may know the reason Zac Efron broke up with Vanessa Valladares. And Zac doesn't exactly come off looking great.

An unnamed source told US Weekly that the couple, who had been living together near Byron Bay, split because Zac is scheduled to fly to Canada in May to work on the film Firestarter, alongside Anne Hathaway for two months.

"Zac is about to start a busy year of filming and wanted to make a clean break now," they told the publication.

The source went on to say that the actor's "intense filming schedule" would mean he had to pay for a house that he’s not living in, which "wasn’t going to work for him".

Vanessa also isn't able to fly to Canada with him due to COVID-19 restrictions, which Zac is apparently "secretly relieved about" because "he feels she would be a distraction to him during the filming of the intense drama".

"He felt it was best to end this now," they added.

A source also told People a similar story.

"Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore," they said.

"Zac will still stay in Australia. He just loves Australia so much... He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."