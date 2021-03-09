A cheating ex-husband and two kids: Everything we know about MAFS' Samantha.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

This post mentions suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Like many of the contestants on this season of MAFS, Samantha Harvey signed up all bright eyed and bushy tailed looking for love.

The 31-year-old mother of two had previously been in a 10 year relationship with her ex, who she later found out cheated on her.

Now, in a cruel twist of fate (and possible producer tampering), Samantha's on-screen husband Cameron Dunne is rumoured to cheat on her with fellow contestant Coco Stedman.

As we continue to watch the cheating scandal unfold, here's a look at everything we know about Samantha, including her life before reality TV.

Samantha's relationship with her ex-husband.

Before signing up to MAFS, Samantha was in a 10 year relationship with her ex-husband, who was sixteen years her senior.

The age gap was previously brought up on MAFS when fellow contestant Coco asked how old she was when she started dating her ex-husband, who she shares two kids with,

"How old were you when you got with him?" Coco asked Sam at the hens' night.

"I was 17" Samantha replied.

"17 and 33? Mate, call the judge! I'm sorry, that's a bit red hot, isn't it?" said Coco. "Can we get a check on that?"

During another point on the show, Samantha explained that she found out her ex-husband had been cheating on her for five years. And the proof was in a bunch SIM cards.

"It was all great at the start and it was like the picture-perfect family. But, one day I actually had my baby on my hip and my toddler running around and I was decluttering and I discovered SIM cards of lots of different numbers," she explained on the show.

"That was pretty much the evidence of my husband cheating on me for more than five years. It was humiliating."