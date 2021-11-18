This isn't about Jake Gyllenhaal.

It would not have been fun to have the last name Gyllenhaal this week.

In case you are unaware, the very famous man with that last name has faced the wrath of the entire internet since November 12, the release date of Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version), the second release on her quest to re-record her first six albums in order to own her entire catalogue.

For a musician who is often mis-characterised as just a 'break up writer', Red, first released in 2012, is her one true 'break up album'. A chaotic, rollercoaster ride of emotion, it was both specific enough to pique the interest of anyone who'd seen the tabloid pictures of her and a boyfriend, and universal enough to make anyone who had experienced heartbreak - which is almost everybody - think "same".

Nowhere is this more pronounced than in 'All Too Well', a deep-cut that Swift always knew was her favourite on the album. She didn't tell anybody this, but when it went off into the world, she realised that it quickly became a fan favourite too. It was more than five minutes long - not suitable for radio or the single treatment, so it never received airplay or a music video. But still, it took on a life of its own.

She performed the song at the 2014 Grammy Awards after fans overwhelmingly requested it, and has spoken often about how the reaction to this song changed its meaning for her: it has gone from being one she cried while performing to one she couldn't help smiling during, especially as a full stadium screamed every word back at her.