Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and the song that was never meant to be shared, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and the song that was never meant to be shared.

If you haven't heard the news already, Taylor Swift has re-released some of her old music in a new album titled, Fearless: Taylor's Version. You'll hear some old favourites (think 'Love Story' and 'Fifteen') and some never-before-heard tracks.

One of those unreleased tracks has gained quite a bit of attention because fans are convinced it's about Swift's ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas. The song, titled 'Mr. Perfectly Fine', is supposedly about the couple's messy breakup in 2008.

And now, his wife, Sophie Turner, has shared a photo of her listening to the song on her Instagram story and noted what she thinks about it.

"It's not NOT a bop," she captioned the photo.

And Taylor reposted it with a sweet response.

"Forever bending the knee to the queen of the north," Swift wrote back.

