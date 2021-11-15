"A clear Jake song." Every single Easter egg and hidden meaning in Red (Taylor’s Version).

So, we've all had time to digest the beast that is the 30-track Red (Taylor's Version) by now.

How are we doing? Personally, I might be okay but I'm not fine at all. Time won't fly, it's like I'm paralysed by it. I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lying here, etc. etc.

The re-release of Taylor Swift's fourth album, 2012's Red, is the second in the singer's quest to re-record her six albums she does not own the masters for. Along with the original album's tracks, she's released nine songs 'from the vault' and Ronan, a charity single from the era.

She wrote these songs from late-2010 to mid-2012. And it turns out those two years were very formative.

In 2012, she claimed Jake Gyllenhaal, who is the subject of most of the album, had a much better response to her music than the "crazy emails" she received from another ex, widely believed to be John Mayer.

"He was like, 'I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice," she said at the time. "Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude."

Swift and Gyllenhaal, both pictured in October 2010. Image: Getty.

Nine years later, the relationship is back in the spotlight thanks to the re-records and nine new tracks 'from the vault'. But... how much is about him? (Spoiler alert: a lot.)