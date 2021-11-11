The age gap in Taylor Swift’s new film is making people uncomfortable. But it reflects real life.

2021 has been a big year for reflection in Hollywood.

So far, we've re-examined the horribly sexist, unfair treatment of young stars in the 2000s like Britney Spears, as well as the subdued reactions to online bullying from the likes of Chrissy Teigen. It seems the rest of the year will be spent examining Hollywood's propensity for age-gap relationships.

Specifically, age-gap relationships involving one famous person dating another famous person, who is still a teenager or freshly 20.

Relationships like these that took off in the noughties include a 29-year-old Milo Ventimiglia dating a 17-year-old Hayden Panettiere, a 24-year-old Chad Michael Murray dating a 17-year-old Kenzie Dalton (and getting engaged when she was still a senior in high school), and a 24-year-old Joel Madden dating a 16-year-old Hilary Duff.

Weird, right? What's also weird is how little it was questioned at the time. Maybe people were whispering behind closed doors, but the public response to these kinds of relationships seemed to be more 'meh' than 'WTF?'.

Which brings me to Taylor Swift's All Too Well The Short Film.

On November 5, 2021, Swift released a teaser video for a short film to be released on November 12, based on her song 'All Too Well', to coincide with the release of her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version).

Alongside herself, it stars Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien.

Watch: The teaser trailer for All Too Well. Post continues below video.

For context, 'All Too Well' is widely considered by critics and fans to be Swift's career pinnacle. It was released on her fourth album Red in 2012 and has become one of the most defining songs of her career, despite never being a single.

Now, admittedly, I am very bias. 'All Too Well' is my favourite song of all time. Nothing will ever beat screaming "AND YOU CALL ME UP AGAIN JUST TO BREAK ME LIKE A PROMISE, SO CASUALLY CRUEL IN THE NAME OF BEING HONEST" at the top of your lungs. Nothing! It is just *chef's kiss*!