A thorough investigation into who will kill Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

We’re officially halfway through Game of Thrones season eight and it’s safe to say we still have a lot of unanswered questions.

From the fan theory that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen could have a baby on the way to the bizarre theory that Arya Stark isn’t actually Arya anymore, it’s certainly going to be tough for the team behind Game of Thrones to answer all our burning questions.

But thankfully, it looks like some of those questions will be answered in tomorrow night’s episode.

Now that the Battle of Winterfell is all wrapped up and we finally know the fate of the Night King and the White Walkers, all eyes are on one person – Cersei Lannister.

If you cast your mind back to season five of Game of Thrones, you may remember the flashback Cersei had of visiting Maggy the Frog. While visiting the woods witch, Cersei was told that she would marry the king and have three children who would all die – a prophecy which ultimately came true.

But while this part of the prophecy came true for Cersei in the TV series, there was even more to Maggy the Frog’s predictions in George R.R. Martin’s book series.

In the books, Maggy the Frog claimed that the “valonqar” would kill Cersei.

“When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands around your pale white throat and choke the life from you,” she claimed.

For years, fans have debated over who could be the mysterious ‘valonqar’ – the person who is destined to end Cersei Lannister’s time at the top.

With just three episodes to go until the series finishes for good, we decided to dive into all the theories surrounding Cersei’s death and who the valonqar could possibly be.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. Arya Stark will kill Cersei.

During the Battle of Winterfell, Meilsandre arrived to give Arya Stark a much-needed pep talk ahead of her encounter with the Night King.

Speaking to Arya, Melisandre referenced the last time they had met, when she declared: “I see a darkness in you. And that darkness, eyes staring back at me: brown eyes, blue eyes, green eye. Eyes you’ll shut forever.”