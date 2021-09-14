A Kim Kardashian conspiracy theory and a cursed baby: Mamamia recaps the Met Gala red carpet.

Yes, very wealthy celebrities wearing over-the-top fashion is EXACTLY what we need right now, thank you very much.

I genuinely cannot think of an event more fitting for this moment in time than the red carpet that gave us Katy Perry as a chandelier, Lady Gaga's live strip show and Jared Leto carrying his own head.

It just feels... right.

This year's theme is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. Nope, I don't know what that means. Probably a lot of... cowboys.

Before the red carpet live stream had even begun, we were treated to some wonderfully out-of-context photos of gymnast Nia Dennis performing a routine, which is cool. But the real unsung heroes are the people in American flag-coloured onesies playing trumpets in the background.

Cool flip I guess. Image: Getty.

Very impressive. Image: Getty.