The Devil Wears Prada and 'Nuclear Wintour': Inside Anna Wintour's complicated, private world.

With her trademark sleek bob haircut and dark Chanel sunglasses, Anna Wintour is undoubtedly the most recognisable figure in the fashion industry.

The 70-year-old British-American, who has been at the helm of Vogue since 1988, has been a prominent figure in fashion for decades.

And although rumours about her departure from the iconic magazine have been brewing for well over a decade, it seems Anna Wintour isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Anna Wintour’s career.

Wintour first became involved with the fashion industry at the age of 15, when she began working at the influential Biba boutique.

The new role was arranged by Wintour’s father, Charles, who was the editor of London’s Evening Standard from 1959 to 1976.

Wintour’s mother, Eleanor Baker, is an American social worker. The 70-year-old has four siblings: Patrick, James, Nora, and Gerald, who died in a car accident as a child.

“I think my father really decided for me that I should work in fashion,” Wintour recalled in documentary The September Issue.

After a brief stint in fashion, Wintour’s career in fashion journalism began in 1970 when she was hired as an editorial assistant at Harper’s & Queen – the merge of publications Harper’s Bazaar UK and Queen.

At the time, she reportedly told her co-workers that she hoped to one day edit Vogue.

After several years at the publication, Wintour moved to New York City with her boyfriend, freelance journalist Jon Bradshaw. In the new city, Wintour became a junior editor at Harper’s Bazaar in 1975, before landing her first position as a fashion editor at Viva.

After Viva was shut down, Wintour spent two years travelling between New York and Paris, while starting a new relationship with French record producer Michel Esteban.