Childhood rivalries and the 'other' brother: Inside the genetically-blessed Hemsworth family.

He has an older brother, 38-year-old Luke, and a younger brother, 30-year-old Liam.

The three brothers were all born in Melbourne, Victoria to their parents, teacher Leonie and counsellor Craig.

However, when Liam was just a few years old, the family relocated to the Northern Territory, where Leonie and Craig began working on a cattle station.

When asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016 if the brothers had been raised “basically like a pack of wild dingoes”, Luke responded: “Yeah, the Hemsworth house of horrors.”

“We’d wake up in the morning and literally say, ‘See ya, mum,’ and just disappear into the bush,” he added.

“I think as we got older, parents of kids we knew would gradually drop their kids off further and further away from our house.”

Speaking to Conan O’Brien in 2012, Liam opened up about the fights that used to go down between the three brothers.

Listen to the latest episode of Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below.

“I feel like that’s when you really get to know each other, when you give someone a good punch in the face,” he said.

“It’s one way of expressing love. That was how we did it in our house – ‘Hey, man, good to see you, here’s a punch in the face for you.'”

Liam went on to explain that the fighting between the three siblings eventually got “pretty bad”.

“Me and Chris used to fight nonstop, to the point where I remember my mum and dad went away to Europe for three months, and me and my oldest brother, Luke, stayed at our grandma’s house, and Chris had to stay at my uncle’s house because we were too much trouble to be together,” the actor recalled.

“We would have a fistfight about who was going to sit in the front seat of the car,” he added.

“I threw a knife – I don’t know why my grandpa thought it was a good idea to give little kids a proper throwing knife, but he gave it to us… I threw it at [Chris’] head when I was about eight years old and the handle hit him in the head.

“It was just a warning. Like if you mess with me, I’ll throw a knife at your head.”

Liam continued: “Another time, we were having a really bad fistfight and my mum tried to break it up and she got her finger broken. That was kind of the low point of our fighting.”