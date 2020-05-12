Childhood rivalries and the 'other' brother: Inside the genetically-blessed Hemsworth family.

When Chris Hemsworth posted a photo alongside his mother, Leonie Hemsworth, to celebrate Mother’s Day, he invited a flood of appreciation from around the world.
Yep, it’s never been clearer how the Hemsworth brothers got so genetically blessed.
After sharing the photo to Instagram with a Mother’s Day message, fans were quick to point out how Leonie and Chris’ wife, Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky, could easily pass for sisters.
“I know it’s a cliche but she really does look more like his sister than his Mum,” one person commented.
“Now I see where you get your good looks from,” another said.
Chris Hemsworth, 36, who is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the middle child of the Hemsworth brothers.
