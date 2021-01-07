Feeling toy-curious? Good. Here are 10 of the best sex toys for beginners.

If you’ve never used a sex toy, trying to find one amongst a sea of terrifying 20-inch dildos can be overwhelmingly… well… phallic.

So, to figure out exactly where to start on your sex toy journey, we’ve rounded up the 10 best first sex toys - including buzz-worthy bullets, perfectly sized massagers and even a beginner rabbit vibrator.

Now watch men attempt to explain female sex toys, and laugh.



Video via Mamamia.

Without further ado, here are the best first sex toys for beginners.

1. Mantric Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator, $74.95 from Lovehoney.

A perfect first sex toy is, and always will be, a bullet vibrator. They are small, they are powerful, and they haven’t been designed to look like a legit human penis - which is a win in our book. These sneaky little guys are your entry ticket to the wild and wonderful world of sex toys, and will probably be the one you pack to take with you on holidays too.

